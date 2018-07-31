American Olean focuses on PK training during roadshow

Dallas—American Olean is conducting intensive product knowledge training with its distributors through a nationwide roadshow stopping at all distributor locations. The training focuses on new products launching this summer.

“Distributors are a huge piece of how tile gets to market in the U.S.,” said Hector Narvaez, vice president of distributor sales, American Olean. “In fact, they are the biggest channel, so we put great emphasis on appropriately supporting our distributors. Together, American Olean and our distributor partners bring not only superior products to our retail customers, but unmatched customer service.”