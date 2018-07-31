Flexco partners with Apollo Distributing Company

Tuscumbia, Ala.—Flexco has added Apollo Distributing Company as its newest distributor partner in the Northeast.

Apollo Distributing Company, based in Fairfield, N.J., is carrying the full Flexco product line of resilient flooring, wall base and accessories to its distribution network in the New York City metropolitan area, Long Island, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut.

“We are very excited to have Apollo Distributing Company as a Flexco partner,” said Brian Dubois, national sales manager, Flexco. “Like Flexco, Apollo Distributing Company is a family-owned business with several years of business experience in the flooring industry. Their respected sales team, distribution network and valued reputation in the marketplace make Apollo a great fit.”

